Make and PLP’s South Bank tower cluster set for approval

Make and PLP are set to receive planning permission for five towers ranging from seven to 34 storeys on London’s South Bank

Their application forms part of PLP’s £1 billion Bankside Yards development and will update consent granted to the practice in 2014 for six buildings on the Thameside site.

The site sits between Blackfriars Bridge and Tate Modern and was home to Fitzroy Robinson & Partners’ Sampson House, a cheque-clearing centre built by Lloyds Bank in the late 1970s, but the demolition of the Brutalist office finished last year.

The new application was submitted in August 2018, proposing an increase in the size of half of the six previously consented towers, while one of the buildings has been removed.

Native Land, which bought the site from Carlyle Group in 2015, hired Make to revamp proposals for the tallest tower on the site, SH-5, which would now stand at 124m and feature rust-coloured panels.

The others four buildings have all been redesigned by PLP.

In total, the application covers 341 homes, 8,100m2 of office space, 1,400m2 retail space, 900m2 cultural space, a hotel with 126 rooms and a 107-space basement car park.

Planning officers at Southwark have recommended the scheme is approved at the council’s planning committee on Monday (24 February).