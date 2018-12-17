AJ Specification 12.18: Brick & stone

Residents’ consultation was key to Phases 1 & 2 of Karakusevic Carson and Henley Halebrown’s revamped Kings Crescent Estate, Hackney, winner of the AJ Architecture Awards Editor’s Choice prize, writes Rob Wilson
The final AJ of the year looks back at the past 12 months and forward to the year ahead. We review 2018’s key architectural events and trends and preview the stories set to dominate the new year. We also pick out the people to watch in 2019 and highlight eight key buildings set to complete. And to make sure you’ve been paying attention, there’s a Christmas quiz on the events that shook the architectural world in 2018 and a chance to play spot the building. PLUS a building study of Karakusevic ..
Brick and stone: Drumnakyle farmhouse by Taylor Architecture Practice; Hans Place, new-build apartments in Knightsbridge, by Squire & Partners; and University Arms Hotel porte cochère, Cambridge, by John Simpson Architects.
The AJ supports the architecture industry on a daily basiswith in-depth news analysis, insight into issues that are affecting the industry, comprehensive building studies with technical details and drawings, client profiles, competition updates as well as letting you know who’s won what and why.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.