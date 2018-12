Brick and stone: Drumnakyle farmhouse by Taylor Architecture Practice; Hans Place, new-build apartments in Knightsbridge, by Squire & Partners ; and University Arms Hotel porte cochère, Cambridge, by John Simpson Architects .

Cover ajs 1218

To view this issue, please log in and select ‘My AJ’ on the menu bar. Click ‘Digital editions’ to read your AJ Specification.

AJ Specification is exclusively for subscribers – why not join the AJ and read it online right now?