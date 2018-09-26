AJ Specification 09.18: Retrofit

Retrofit: Memorial Hall, Marlborough College by Diamond Schmitt Architects and Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt Architects ; Nottingham City Homes 2050 pilot by Studio Partington ; The Magistrates offices and café in Walthamstow by Gort Scott Architects

Cover ajs 0918

To view this issue, please log in and select ‘My AJ’ on the menu bar. Click ‘Digital editions’ to read your AJ Specification.

AJ Specification is exclusively for subscribers – why not join the AJ and read it online right now?