Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

AJ Specification 09.18: Retrofit

26 September, 2018

Retrofit: Memorial Hall, Marlborough College by Diamond Schmitt Architects and Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt Architects; Nottingham City Homes 2050 pilot by Studio Partington; The Magistrates offices and café in Walthamstow by Gort Scott Architects

Cover ajs 0918

Cover ajs 0918

Subscriber? 

To view this issue, please log in and select ‘My AJ’ on the menu bar. Click ‘Digital editions’ to read your AJ Specification.

Not a subscriber?

AJ Specification is exclusively for subscribers – why not join the AJ and read it online right now?

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.