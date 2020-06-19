AJ Specification 06.20: Walls, ceilings and partitions

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser
We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
The AJ submits its RetroFirst campaign to government; Building studies of projects by Practice Architecture and Lacol arquitectura cooperativa; Results of a new in-depth survey by the AJ on what Architects Declare has achieved
The AJ supports the architecture industry on a daily basiswith in-depth news analysis, insight into issues that are affecting the industry, comprehensive building studies with technical details and drawings, client profiles, competition updates as well as letting you know who’s won what and why.