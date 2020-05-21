AJ Specification 05.20: Natural materials

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser
Despite reports to the contrary, the citizens’ assembly on climate change is considering the impact of construction, says Jenny Hill, head of buildings and international action at the Committee on Climate Change
