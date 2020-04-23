AJ Specification 04.20: Kitchens & bathrooms

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser
Our heritage building studies in this issue are Walmer Castle visitor centre by Adam Richards Architects, and Lincoln’s Inn Great Hall and Library by MICA Architects. PLUS Brick By Brick ramps up Croydon’s infill housing programme; our second coronavirus survey paints a grim picture of an industry grinding to a standstill; and we reveal the latest supporters of our RetroFirst campaign.
Kitchens and bathrooms: Shelter From The Storm homeless accommodation in London by Holland Harvey Architects; Bumpers Oast house in Kent by ACME; St Albans Place serviced flats, Leeds, by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
The AJ supports the architecture industry on a daily basiswith in-depth news analysis, insight into issues that are affecting the industry, comprehensive building studies with technical details and drawings, client profiles, competition updates as well as letting you know who’s won what and why.