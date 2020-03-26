AJ Specification 03.20: Façades and cladding

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser
We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
The AJ looks at recent housing schemes with studies of two HTA Design infill projects for the Croydon Smaller Sites Programme; two schemes for downsizers in Barking & Dagenham by Peter Barber Architects; and the latest fruits of Doncaster Council’s housing programme, designed by its in-house team. We also examine the resurgence of council house-building. PLUS designs from the Liverpool’s Forgotten Spaces charrette; ...
Developers Urban Splash and Canary Wharf Group are the latest organisations to back the AJ’s campaign to reuse existing buildings, along with the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and engineer Max Fordham
The AJ supports the architecture industry on a daily basiswith in-depth news analysis, insight into issues that are affecting the industry, comprehensive building studies with technical details and drawings, client profiles, competition updates as well as letting you know who’s won what and why.