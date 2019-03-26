AJ Specification 03.19: Façades and cladding

The latest AJ features the 20 low-budget schemes shortlisted for this year’s AJ Small Projects awards, including a boathouse, a museum café, a library extension, an artist’s studio, a hospital chapel and a holiday hide‑out. PLUS Igloo Regeneration brings six Glasgow practices together rethink terraced house design; and issues and insights from this year’s MIPIM property fair in Cannes.
The AJ supports the architecture industry on a daily basiswith in-depth news analysis, insight into issues that are affecting the industry, comprehensive building studies with technical details and drawings, client profiles, competition updates as well as letting you know who’s won what and why.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.