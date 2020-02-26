The AJ focuses on its RetroFirst campaign to prioritise reuse of existing buildings. We meet Maarten Gielen of Belgian circular economy-focused design practice Rotor; and visit Civic Architects’ LocHal library – a converted train depot in the Netherlands. As Historic England backs the campaign’s call to slash VAT on retrofit, we look at the barriers the heritage sector faces to reusing buildings; we talk to four developers about ...
AJ Specification 02.20: Floors, stairs, lifts & signage
Floors, stairs, lifts and signage: White Rabbit House, Canonbury, by Gundry + Ducker; Sophie Hulme shop, Chiltern Street, by Maich Swift Architects; Granary Square Pavilion, King’s Cross, by Bell Phillips Architects
