31.01.19: Higher education

The AJ looks at new university buildings with studies of Walters & Cohen’s Dorothy Garrod building for Newnham College, Cambridge; the Bayes Centre at the University of Edinburgh by Bennetts Associates; and University College Dublin’s Confucius Institute by Robin Lee Architecture. But do these mark the tail end of the higher education gold rush? We investigate whether work on university estates is drying up. PLUS The Hoxton Press, a twin-tower housing scheme by Karakusevic Carson and David Chipperfield Architects; avant-garde 60s collective Archigram sells its archive to a Hong Kong Museum; and winners and shortlists for the 2019 Women in Architecture awards.