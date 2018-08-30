Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

30.08.18: Schools

30 August, 2018

The latest AJ focuses on schools, with building studies of Edinburgh’s Boroughmuir High School by Allan Murray Architects; and two schools in the London Borough of Southwark: Haverstock’s Belham Primary School and Cottrell & Vermeulen’s Bellenden Primary School. PLUS We meet Patricia Brown, the behind-the-scenes fixer with big ideas for London’s future; and we look back at a controversial RIBA presidential election campaign and consider the challenges for president-elect Alan Jones.

000 cvr webbo ajw 180830

000 cvr webbo ajw 180830

Subscriber?

To view this issue, please log in and select ‘My AJ’ on the menu bar. Click ‘Digital editions’ to read your AJ.

Want to buy this issue? 

You can buy a copy of the issue by clicking here – or become an AJ subscriber and read it online right now! 

Spread webbo 180830

Spread webbo 180830

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

  • 30.08.18: Schools

    30 August 2018

    The latest AJ focuses on schools, with building studies of Edinburgh’s Boroughmuir High School by Allan Murray Architects ; and two schools in the London Borough of Southwark: Haverstock ’s Belham Primary School and Cottrell & Vermeulen ’s Bellenden Primary School. PLUS We meet Patricia Brown , the behind-the-scenes fixer with big ideas for London’s future; and we look back at a controversial RIBA presidential election campaign and consider the challenges for president-elect Alan Jones.

  • index

    RIBA National Award winners 2018

    21 June 2018Jon Astbury,

    Here are all 49 winners of RIBA National Awards in 2018 – complete with judges’ citations and project data – sorted into typology and with introductions from  Rob Wilson and  Jon Astbury

  • Cottrell exterior dinning hall index

    AJ Retrofit Awards 2018 finalists revealed: Housing, schools and health

    6 July 2018

    The AJ can reveal the second set of finalists vying for this year’s ‘retrofit Oscars’. Today: housing, schools and health

  • Royal academy of mus 2689 adam scott pressimage 2

    RIBA names 61 London regional award winners with two ‘best buildings’

    16 May 2018

    The AJ can reveal all 61 of the schemes to have won this year’s RIBA London regional awards including the two projects handed the region’s best building title

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs