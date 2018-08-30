30.08.18: Schools

The latest AJ focuses on schools, with building studies of Edinburgh’s Boroughmuir High School by Allan Murray Architects; and two schools in the London Borough of Southwark: Haverstock’s Belham Primary School and Cottrell & Vermeulen’s Bellenden Primary School. PLUS We meet Patricia Brown, the behind-the-scenes fixer with big ideas for London’s future; and we look back at a controversial RIBA presidential election campaign and consider the challenges for president-elect Alan Jones.
