30.05.19: Workplace

30 May, 2019

The AJ workplace edition examines three very different places of employment: Sheppard Robson’s civic centre for the London Borough of Hounslow, which combines offices with a public library and café; Glyndebourne opera house’s production hub by Nicholas Hare Architects; and the Institute of Physics in London by TateHindle. PLUS The boom in co-working and flexible office spaces; the full shortlists for the 2019 AJ100 Awards; and Ellis Woodman on why the UK planning system is woefully ill-equipped to tackle climate change.

000 cvr webbo ajw 190530

  • Allies and Morrison, Van Hasselt Centre

    AJ100 Sustainable Practice of the Year shortlist revealed

    24 April 2019

    The AJ can reveal the six practices battling it out for the title of AJ100 Sustainable Practice of the Year 2019

  • Hoxton press, colvil 3170 simon menges pressimage 5 index

    RIBA London shortlists 83 projects for regional awards

    15 March 2019

    The AJ can reveal all 83 of the schemes in the running for 2019’s RIBA London regional awards

  • Feix&amp;Merlin Architects' proposal to restore the fire-damaged former Walworth Town Hall in south London

    Feix & Merlin wins Walworth Town Hall restoration job

    11 March 2019

    Feix & Merlin Architects has landed a multi-million-pound restoration and conversion of the fire-damaged former Walworth Town Hall in south London

