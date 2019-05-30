30.05.19: Workplace

The AJ workplace edition examines three very different places of employment: Sheppard Robson’s civic centre for the London Borough of Hounslow, which combines offices with a public library and café; Glyndebourne opera house’s production hub by Nicholas Hare Architects; and the Institute of Physics in London by TateHindle. PLUS The boom in co-working and flexible office spaces; the full shortlists for the 2019 AJ100 Awards; and Ellis Woodman on why the UK planning system is woefully ill-equipped to tackle climate change.