Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

30.01.20: Higher education

The AJ looks at three university schemes: Grafton’s Town House and Haworth Tompkins’ refurbished school of art, both for Kingston University, and Grimshaw’s retrofit of its own 1970s furniture factory into a new home for Bath Schools of Art and Design; and we investigate whether it’s time for a new approach to designing student housing. PLUS Walters & Cohen Architects looks back on 25 years in practice; we meet the four women shortlisted for the MJ Long Prize for Excellence in Practice; and we pinpoint the policy reforms needed to encourage more retrofits.

000 cvr landscape website ajw 200130

000 cvr landscape website ajw 200130

Subscriber?

To view this issue, log in and select ‘My AJ’ on the menu bar. Click ‘Digital editions’ to read your AJ.

Want to buy this issue? 

You can buy a copy of the issue by clicking here – or become an AJ subscriber and read it right now! 

000 sprd ajw 200130

000 sprd ajw 200130

Tags

You might also like...

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

AJ Jobs

More Jobs