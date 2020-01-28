30.01.20: Higher education

The AJ looks at three university schemes: Grafton’s Town House and Haworth Tompkins’ refurbished school of art, both for Kingston University, and Grimshaw’s retrofit of its own 1970s furniture factory into a new home for Bath Schools of Art and Design; and we investigate whether it’s time for a new approach to designing student housing. PLUS Walters & Cohen Architects looks back on 25 years in practice; we meet the four women shortlisted for the MJ Long Prize for Excellence in Practice; and we pinpoint the policy reforms needed to encourage more retrofits.

Click on cover below to read