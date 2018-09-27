27.09.18: RIBA Stirling Prize 2018

The AJ celebrates this year’s Stirling Prize shortlist with building studies of the six finalists: Foster + Partners’ Bloomberg London, Waugh Thistleton’s Bushey Cemetery, Henley Halebrown’s Chadwick Hall, Tate St Ives by Jamie Fobert Architects, MUMA’s Storey’s Field Centre and Eddington Nursery, and The Sultan Nazrin Shah Centre by Níall McLaughlin Architects, as well as an overview of the shortlist and its common themes. PLUS Robert Venturi obituary and tributes; how Broadgate’s brilliance was gradually destroyed; and the winners of this year’s AJ Student Prize.
