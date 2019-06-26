27.06.19: RIBA National Awards

The latest AJ features all 54 winners of this year’s RIBA National Awards, ordered into 10 sector categories with housing and infrastructure projects particularly plentiful; and we speculate as to which schemes could feature in this year’s Stirling Prize shortlist. PLUS We meet the cofounders of the Black Females in Architecture network; examine the PR car crash that marked the launch of this year’s Serpentine Pavilion; and look at the prize-winning architectural exhibits at the sustainability-themed Royal Academy summer show.