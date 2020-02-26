Unsupported browser

27.02.20: RetroFirst and the Circular Economy

The AJ focuses on its RetroFirst campaign to prioritise reuse of existing buildings. We meet Maarten Gielen of Belgian circular economy-focused design practice Rotor; and visit Civic Architects’ LocHal library – a converted train depot in the Netherlands. As Historic England backs the campaign’s call to slash VAT on retrofit, we look at the barriers the heritage sector faces to reusing buildings; we talk to four developers about a retrofit project each has been behind; and we have a campaign poster to cut out and display to show your backing for RetroFirst. PLUS Brickfields workspace in east London by Witherford Watson Mann.

000 cvr web ajw 200227

000 cvr spread ajw 200227

