Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

27.02.20: RetroFirst and the Circular Economy

The AJ focuses on its RetroFirst campaign to prioritise reuse of existing buildings. We meet Maarten Gielen of Belgian circular economy-focused design practice Rotor; and visit Civic Architects’ LocHal library – a converted train depot in the Netherlands. As Historic England backs the campaign’s call to slash VAT on retrofit, we look at the barriers the heritage sector faces to reusing buildings; we talk to four developers about a retrofit project each has been behind; and we have a campaign poster to cut out and display to show your backing for RetroFirst. PLUS Brickfields workspace in east London by Witherford Watson Mann.

Click on cover below to read

000 cvr web ajw 200227

000 cvr web ajw 200227

Tags

You might also like...

  • 000 cvr web ajw 200227

    27.02.20: RetroFirst and the Circular Economy

    26 February 2020

    The AJ focuses on its RetroFirst campaign to prioritise reuse of existing buildings. We meet Maarten Gielen of Belgian circular economy-focused design practice  Rotor ; and visit  Civic Architects ’ LocHal library – a converted train depot in the Netherlands. As  Historic England  backs the campaign’s call to slash VAT on retrofit, we look at the barriers the heritage sector faces to reusing buildings; we talk to four  developers  about a retrofit project each has been behind; and we have a  campaign poster  to cut out and display to show your backing for RetroFirst. PLUS Brickfields workspace in east London by  Witherford Watson Mann .

  • George Clarke Image by Lwp Kommunikacio 1

    More top industry names get behind RetroFirst campaign

    24 February 2020

    Property giant British Land and architect and TV presenter George Clarke are among the latest to sign up to AJ’s reuse campaign

  • Retrofirst demands all

    Leading developers back AJ’s RetroFirst campaign

    13 February 2020

    Developers U+I, Capital & Centric, FORE and Trilogy Real Estate have all thrown their weight behind the campaign for reuse of existing buildings

  • Retrofirst demands all

    Retrofit work offers new architectural possibilities, say latest RetroFirst backers

    18 November 2019

    WilkinsonEyre, Hopkins, Hawkins\Brown, Glenn Howells Architects, Gensler and JTP are the latest signatories to the AJ RetroFirst campaign

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

Discover architecture career opportunities. Search and apply online for your dream job.
Find out more