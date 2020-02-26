27.02.20: RetroFirst and the Circular Economy

The AJ focuses on its RetroFirst campaign to prioritise reuse of existing buildings. We meet Maarten Gielen of Belgian circular economy-focused design practice Rotor; and visit Civic Architects’ LocHal library – a converted train depot in the Netherlands. As Historic England backs the campaign’s call to slash VAT on retrofit, we look at the barriers the heritage sector faces to reusing buildings; we talk to four developers about a retrofit project each has been behind; and we have a campaign poster to cut out and display to show your backing for RetroFirst. PLUS Brickfields workspace in east London by Witherford Watson Mann.

