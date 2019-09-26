Unsupported browser

26.09.19: RIBA Stirling Prize 2019

26 September, 2019

The AJ celebrates this year’s Stirling Prize shortlist with building studies of the six finalists: Cork House by Matthew Barnett Howland with Dido Milne and Oliver Wilton; Goldsmith Street by Mikhail Riches with Cathy Hawley; London Bridge Station by Grimshaw; Nevill Holt Opera by Witherford Watson Mann; the Macallan Distillery and Visitor Experience by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners; and The Weston at Yorkshire Sculpture Park by Feilden Fowles. Each features a critical appraisal, an architect’s account of how they made the building; a working detail and a materials board. PLUS We meet the RIBA’s new president Alan Jones; report on why there aren’t more architects on TV; and Paul Finch looks at what went wrong at Old Oak Common.

