26.07.18: Student special

26 July, 2018

We are proud to present the work of the students nominated for the first ever AJ Student Prize, which comprises both undergraduate and postgraduate projects. You can also find in our 116-page student special 10 student show reviews; the results of our annual student survey, which shine a light on the cost of qualifying; and a feature on the new architect apprenticeships. PLUS Who’s the favourite for Stirling this year?, Stephen Lawrence Prize contenders, and a report on our roundtable discussion about the Hackitt Review.

