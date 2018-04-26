26.04.18: Health and wellbeing

The latest AJ travels far and wide to bring you the best new healthcare buildings: Sergison Bates’s care home in Wingene, Belgium; a domestic violence refuge in Tel Aviv by Amos Goldreich; the Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary by NBBJ with Ryder Architecture; and Glenn Howells’ TouchBase Pears building for deafblind charity Sense. PLUS We analyse architecture practices’ gender pay gap data and ask what it really means; David Chipperfield accuses the RIBA of letting the profession down over Brexit; and we meet up-and-coming practice Matheson Whiteley, winner of this year’s AJ Small Projects prize.
Cvr webbo 180426
Spread webbo 180426
