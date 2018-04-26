Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

26.04.18: Health and wellbeing

26 April, 2018

The latest AJ travels far and wide to bring you the best new healthcare buildings: Sergison Bates’s care home in Wingene, Belgium; a domestic violence refuge in Tel Aviv by Amos Goldreich; the Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary by NBBJ with Ryder Architecture; and Glenn Howells’ TouchBase Pears building for deafblind charity Sense. PLUS We analyse architecture practices’ gender pay gap data and ask what it really means; David Chipperfield accuses the RIBA of letting the profession down over Brexit; and we meet up-and-coming practice Matheson Whiteley, winner of this year’s AJ Small Projects prize.

Cvr webbo 180426

Cvr webbo 180426

Subscriber?

To view this issue, please log in and select ‘My AJ’ on the menu bar. Click ‘Digital editions’ to read your AJ.

Want to buy this issue? 

You can buy a copy of the issue by clicking here – or become an AJ subscriber and read it online right now! 

Spread webbo 180426

Spread webbo 180426

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

  • Cvr webbo 180426

    26.04.18: Health and wellbeing

    26 April 2018

    The latest AJ travels far and wide to bring you the best new healthcare buildings:  Sergison Bates ’s care home in Wingene, Belgium; a domestic violence refuge in Tel Aviv by  Amos Goldreich ; the Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary by  NBBJ  with  Ryder Architecture ; and  Glenn Howells ’ TouchBase Pears building for deafblind charity Sense. PLUS We analyse architecture practices’  gender pay gap  data and ask what it really means;  David Chipperfield  accuses the RIBA of letting the profession down over Brexit; and we meet up-and-coming practice  Matheson Whiteley , winner of this year’s  AJ Small Projects  prize.

  • Nucleus, The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority and Caithness Archive, Wick (value undisclosed) by Reiach and Hall Architects for The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority

    RIAS 2018 Awards shortlist revealed

    20 March 2018

    The Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland (RIAS) has named the 25 projects in the running for its 2018 awards

  • Royal birmingham con 2760 hufton &amp; crow hufton &amp; crow pressimage 1 crop

    RIBA West Midlands Awards shortlist announced

    5 April 2018Kate Youde

    A library, music school and sports centre are among 11 buildings shortlisted for the RIBA West Midlands Awards

  • Aj small projects 407

    In pictures: celebrating the AJ Small Projects 2018 winners

    19 April 2018

    Last night the finalists in the AJ’s annual Small Projects awards – and their friends – gathered in central London to find out who had won this year’s prize

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.