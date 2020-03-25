Unsupported browser

26.03.20: AJ Small Projects

The latest issue features the 20 schemes shortlisted for the AJ Small Projects award. Now in its 25th year, the award celebrates schemes realised for no more than £250,000. This year’s shortlist includes an artist’s studio, exhibition cabinets, beauty-spot shelters and, intriguingly, a bedroom for a ‘thruple’. PLUS as the coronavirus pandemic takes hold of Britain, an AJ poll shows a widespread shift to home-working but longer-term worries about a business slowdown; we examine the London mayor’s residents’ ballots for estate regeneration, which critics claim have become PR exercises; and we feature the winning designs in a competition to create imaginative seating at London train stations.

