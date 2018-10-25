25.10.18: The money issue

The latest AJ focuses on money with the results of the latest salary survey showing architects’ pay has stagnated and women are still paid less than men for doing the same work. There are building studies of Heatherwick Studios’ Coal Drops Yard retail project in King’s Cross, MICA Architects’ Centre Point redevelopment in central London and Foster + Partners’ Principal Tower luxury housing scheme PLUS the RIBA Stirling Prize 2018 – did the money win it for Fosters’ Bloomberg HQ? and architect Jo Cowen talks about the investment company she has set up alongside her practice.
