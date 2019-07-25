25.07.19: Student special

This 120-page issue presents the work of students nominated for this year’s AJ Student Prize, with entries from all 51 RIBA-accredited architecture schools, including both undergraduate and postgraduate projects as well as a new sustainability category. We also review 10 of this summer’s student shows; and analyse the results of our annual student survey, which focuses on architecture students’ experiences in the workplace. PLUS The RIBA Stirling Prize shortlist; and O’Donnell + Tuomey’s winning design in the competition for an extension to the Liverpool School of Architecture.
