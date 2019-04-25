25.04.19: Health and wellbeing

The latest AJ looks at two healthcare projects – an interim Cardiff Maggie’s Centre by Dow Jones Architects; and the Institute in the Park research centre by Hopkins Architects for Liverpool’s Alder Hey Hospital – as well as Mole Architects’ Marmalade Lane co-housing, which focuses on its residents’ wellbeing. PLUS The winning schemes in the AJ Small Projects 2019 awards; on site at the transformation of Smithfield Market into the new home for the Museum of London; and Heatherwick Studio’s tower of hanging gardens nears completion in Singapore.
000 cvr webbo ajw 190425
Subscriber?
To view this issue, log in and select ‘My AJ’ on the menu bar. Click ‘Digital editions’ to read your AJ.
Want to buy this issue?
You can buy a copy of the issue by clicking here – or become an AJ subscriber and read it right now!
000 sprd webbo ajw 190425