25.04.19: Health and wellbeing

25 April, 2019

The latest AJ looks at two healthcare projects – an interim Cardiff Maggie’s Centre by Dow Jones Architects; and the Institute in the Park research centre by Hopkins Architects for Liverpool’s Alder Hey Hospital – as well as Mole Architects’ Marmalade Lane co-housing, which focuses on its residents’ wellbeing. PLUS The winning schemes in the AJ Small Projects 2019 awards; on site at the transformation of Smithfield Market into the new home for the Museum of London; and Heatherwick Studio’s tower of hanging gardens nears completion in Singapore.

