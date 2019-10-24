24.10.19: Old and new

The issue features building studies of Dow Jones Architects’ restoration and extension of St Mary Magdalene Church in Paddington; David Chipperfield Architects’ James Simon Galerie on Berlin’s Museum Island; and the refurbishment of Goldfinger’s Balfron Tower in east London by Studio Egret West and Ab Rogers Design. PLUS High-rise housing – should we spruce it up or tear it down? A new salary survey shows architects’ pay is in the doldrums; and we meet Shevaughn Rieck, the 32-year-old partner at Farrells.

