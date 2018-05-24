24.05.18: Workplace

The latest AJ focuses on workplaces, with studies of Rogers Stirk Harbour’s whisky distillery and visitor centre for Macallan; a series of buildings for German steelworks Stahlwerk Augustfehn by Finkernagel Ross; and London’s De Beauvoir Block scheme for small businesses and startups by Henley Halebrown. PLUS The life and work of ‘maverick and genius’ Will Alsop; seven top attractions at this year’s Venice Biennale; and we ask industry experts about the future of office design.
