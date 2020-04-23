23.04.20: Heritage buildings

Our heritage building studies in this issue are Walmer Castle visitor centre by Adam Richards Architects, and Lincoln’s Inn Great Hall and Library by MICA Architects. PLUS Brick By Brick ramps up Croydon’s infill housing programme; our second coronavirus survey paints a grim picture of an industry grinding to a standstill; and we reveal the latest supporters of our RetroFirst campaign.
