22.11.18: Heritage

The latest AJ features three cultural projects within existing buildings: Haworth Tompkins’ restoration of Battersea Arts Centre; the V&A Photography Centre by David Kohn Architects; and DRDH’s Site Gallery in Sheffield. PLUS In conversation with Amin Taha; how practices are facing higher insurance premiums post-Grenfell fire; reaction to Roger Scruton’s appointment as ‘housing tsar’; and Paul Finch praises Archigram’s place in our cultural heritage.
