22.08.19: Schools

The latest AJ features building studies of three schools projects: Allies and Morrison’s van Hasselt Centre at Cranleigh School in Surrey; Northampton International Academy by Architecture Initiative; and a new building for Kingswood School in Bath by Stonewood Design. PLUS One year on, is the architecture apprenticeship scheme failing to open up the profession; and as PLP’s 22 Bishopsgate tower nears completion, founding partner Karen Cook talks about the scheme’s two-decade evolution.
000 cvr webbo ajw 190822
Subscriber?
To view this issue, log in and select ‘My AJ’ on the menu bar. Click ‘Digital editions’ to read your AJ.
Want to buy this issue?
You can buy a copy of the issue by clicking here – or become an AJ subscriber and read it right now!
000 sprd webbo ajw 190822