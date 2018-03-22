Unsupported browser

22.03.18: AJ Small Projects

22 March, 2018

The latest issue features the shortlist for AJ Small Projects 2018 – 20 schemes built for less than £250,000, ranging from pavilions and school classrooms to rope seating and even a few house extensions. PLUS Can rooftop extensions help solve the housing crisis? Ellis Woodman on the crisis facing architectural book publishing; and a round-up of this year’s MIPIM property fair.

Cvr webbo 180322

Cvr webbo 180322

Spread webbo 180322

Spread webbo 180322

Tags

Comment

