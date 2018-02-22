22.02.18: New town

The latest AJ focuses on the North West Cambridge development, a £1 billion city extension backed by the university. We look at AECOM’s masterplan and have building studies on MUMA’s community centre and nursery school; Lot 8 housing by Maccreanor Lavington and Witherford Watson Mann; and WilkinsonEyre and Mole Architects’ Lot 1, which includes housing, a supermarket, doctors surgery and energy centre. PLUS Custom-build housing in Cornwall meets with buyer caution; how people power marks a shift for estate regeneration; and the 39 longlisted entries in the Old Street Roundabout competition.
