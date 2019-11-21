Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

21.11.19: AJ Architecture Awards

The issue features the winners of the 2019 AJ Architecture Awards with 70 pages of winning schemes covering 18 building categories, including the Manser Medal – AJ House of the Year, as well as the overall Design of the Year, Architect of the Year and Editor’s Choice prizes. PLUS Building studies of Hoskins Architects’ Aberdeen City Art Gallery extension and Architype’s Passivhaus-standard secondary school, Harris Academy Sutton; Jonathan Glancey’s obituary of Ted Cullinan; and we meet developer Lendlease’s sustainability head Paul King.

Click on cover below to read

000 cvr webbo ajw 191121

000 cvr webbo ajw 191121

Tags

You might also like...

  • 000 cvr webbo ajw 191121

    21.11.19: AJ Architecture Awards

    19 November 2019

    The issue features the winners of the  2019 AJ Architecture Awards  with 70 pages of winning schemes covering 18 building categories, including the  Manser Medal  – AJ House of the Year, as well as the overall Design of the Year, Architect of the Year and Editor’s Choice prizes. PLUS Building studies of  Hoskins Architects’  Aberdeen City Art Gallery extension and  Architype ’s Passivhaus-standard secondary school, Harris Academy Sutton; Jonathan Glancey’s obituary of  Ted Cullinan ; and we meet developer Lendlease’s sustainability head  Paul King .

  • Tedcullinan ©simonwarren

    Obituary: Ted Cullinan (1931–2019)

    19 November 2019Jonathan Glancey

    Ted Cullinan was awarded the RIBA Royal Gold Medal in 2008, but the real Cullinan gold is to be found in a sequence of buildings that, quite simply, belong, writes Jonathan Glancey

  • AJ Architecture Awards

    AJ Architecture Awards 2019: Who were the big winners?

    21 November 2019

    Twenty-one AJ Architecture Awards were given out at a special celebration ceremony tonight (20 November) hosted by comedian and actor Miles Jupp

  • AJ Architecture Awards

    AJ Architecture Awards 2019: Who were the big winners?

    20 November 2019

    Twenty-one AJ Architecture Awards were given out at a special celebration ceremony tonight (20 November) hosted by comedian and actor Miles Jupp

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

AJ Jobs

More Jobs