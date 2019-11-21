21.11.19: AJ Architecture Awards

The issue features the winners of the 2019 AJ Architecture Awards with 70 pages of winning schemes covering 18 building categories, including the Manser Medal – AJ House of the Year, as well as the overall Design of the Year, Architect of the Year and Editor’s Choice prizes. PLUS Building studies of Hoskins Architects’ Aberdeen City Art Gallery extension and Architype’s Passivhaus-standard secondary school, Harris Academy Sutton; Jonathan Glancey’s obituary of Ted Cullinan; and we meet developer Lendlease’s sustainability head Paul King.

