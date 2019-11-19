21.11.19: AJ Architecture Awards

The issue features the winners of the 2019 AJ Architecture Awards with 70 pages of winning schemes covering 18 building categories, including the Manser Medal – AJ House of the Year, as well as the overall Design of the Year, Architect of the Year and Editor’s Choice prizes. PLUS Building studies of Hoskins Architects’ Aberdeen City Art Gallery extension and Architype’s Passivhaus-standard secondary school, Harris Academy Sutton; Jonathan Glancey’s obituary of Ted Cullinan; and we meet developer Lendlease’s sustainability head Paul King.
000 cvr webbo ajw 191121
Subscriber?
To view this issue, log in and select ‘My AJ’ on the menu bar. Click ‘Digital editions’ to read your AJ.
Want to buy this issue?
You can buy a copy of the issue by clicking here – or become an AJ subscriber and read it right now!
000 cvr spread ajw 191121