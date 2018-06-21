21.06.18: RIBA National Awards

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.
The latest AJ features all 49 winners of this year’s RIBA National Awards, ordered into nine sector categories with cultural and higher-education projects particularly plentiful; and we speculate as to which schemes could feature in this year’s Stirling Prize shortlist PLUS A year after the Grenfell Tower Fire, architects discuss why the profession has struggled to find its voice on the disaster; Lendlease chief Jonathan Emery talks about the developer’s ...