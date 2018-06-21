Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

000 cvr webbo ajw 180628

21.06.18: RIBA National Awards

21 June, 2018

The latest AJ features all 49 winners of this year’s RIBA National Awards, ordered into nine sector categories with cultural and higher-education projects particularly plentiful; and we speculate as to which schemes could feature in this year’s Stirling Prize shortlist PLUS A year after the Grenfell Tower Fire, architects discuss why the profession has struggled to find its voice on the disaster; Lendlease chief Jonathan Emery talks about the developer’s ...

Do you want to keep reading?
Register to read a limited number of free articles every month

Subscribe today and get access to:

  • Up-to-the-minute industry news
  • Competitions & tender opportunities
  • In-depth building studies
  • Technical details and drawings
  • Latest regulatory and legislative updates

 

Architects Journal

Already a subscriber? Login here or activate your digital account