21.06.18: RIBA National Awards

21 June, 2018

The latest AJ features all 49 winners of this year’s RIBA National Awards, ordered into nine sector categories with cultural and higher-education projects particularly plentiful; and we speculate as to which schemes could feature in this year’s Stirling Prize shortlist. PLUS A year after the Grenfell Tower Fire, architects discuss why the profession has struggled to find its voice on the disaster; Lendlease chief Jonathan Emery talks about the developer’s roles on controversial estate regeneration projects; and Ellis Woodman on the Shitty Architecture Men list. 

000 cvr webbo ajw 180628

000 cvr webbo ajw 180628

Spread webbo 180628

Spread webbo 180628

