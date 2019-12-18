19.12.19: Community

The AJ looks at community architecture with a building study on Croydon Youth Zone by John Puttick Associates; five case studies of community-led schemes – from cooking and teaching facilities in London to affordable homes on micro-sites in Bristol; a small architectural intervention to create a social space in Glasgow; and filmmaker-turned-architect Clare Richards talks about her mission to reset the profession’s social agenda. PLUS Should the UK adopt the Australian NABERS method of assessing building energy efficiency? The events in the world of architecture to look out for in 2020; and our annual Christmas Quiz tests your recall of another momentous year in architecture.

Click on cover below to read