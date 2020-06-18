Unsupported browser

18.06.20: Climate change

The AJ submits its RetroFirst campaign to government; Building studies of projects by Practice Architecture and Lacol arquitectura cooperativa; Results of a new in-depth survey by the AJ on what Architects Declare has achieved

