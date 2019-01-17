Unsupported browser

17.01.19: Amin Taha

17 January, 2019

The latest AJ focuses on the work of Groupwork + Amin Taha including an interview with its founder, a full timeline of the practice’s work, and building studies of two mixed-use projects in Islington: the controversially stone-fronted 15 Clerkenwell Close and a residential/retail block at 168 Upper Street. PLUS Will architects cut down on concrete after a  report says it is responsible for 8 per cent of global CO2 emissions; and the government wants to increase office-to-resi conversions despite warnings it is creating ‘slums of the future’. 

