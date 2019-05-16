16.05.19: Manchester

The latest AJ features three Manchester projects: SimpsonHaugh Architects’ No 1 Spinningfields office building; Roof Gardens low-rise, high-density housing by Ollier Smurthwaite; and BDP’s extension and refurbishment of the Alliance Manchester Business School. And we investigate whether Manchester City Region can meet its ambitious carbon target while continuing to grow upwards and outwards. PLUS The architects who quit the profession to become full-time climate-change activists; and Public Practice – the first year of the pioneering initiative to place architects at local authorities.