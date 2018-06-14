14.06.18: AJ100

The latest AJ is the biggest of the year, listing the largest practices in the UK with in-depth profiles of the top 25. We also announce the winners of the AJ100 awards, including Building of the Year, Practice of the Year and Contribution to the Profession. And we analyse the data from the AJ100 survey, examining areas such as fees, salary levels, international activity and practice diversity. The 136-page issue forms an invaluable almanac for the profession.