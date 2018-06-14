Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

14.06.18: AJ100

14 June, 2018

The latest AJ is the biggest of the year, listing the largest practices in the UK with in-depth profiles of the top 25. We also announce the winners of the AJ100 awards, including Building of the Year, Practice of the Year and Contribution to the Profession. And we analyse the data from the AJ100 survey, examining areas such as fees, salary levels, international activity and practice diversity. The 136-page issue forms an invaluable almanac for the profession. 

Cvr webbo 180614

Cvr webbo 180614

Subscriber?

To view this issue, please log in and select ‘My AJ’ on the menu bar. Click ‘Digital editions’ to read your AJ.

Want to buy this issue? 

You can buy a copy of the issue by clicking here – or become an AJ subscriber and read it online right now! 

Spread webbo 180614

Spread webbo 180614

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

  • Cvr webbo 180614

    14.06.18: AJ100

    14 June 2018

    The latest AJ is the biggest of the year, listing the largest practices in the UK with in-depth profiles of the top 25. We also announce the winners of the AJ100 awards, including Building of the Year, Practice of the Year and Contribution to the Profession. And we analyse the data from the AJ100 survey, examining areas such as fees, salary levels, international activity and practice diversity. The 136-page issue forms an invaluable almanac for the profession. 

  • Awards aj100 20182

    Grimshaw named AJ100 International Practice of the Year

    11 June 2018

    With its impressive range of autonomous studios across the globe, Grimshaw was the stand-out winner of this category

  • Dsc 106

    In pictures: UK’s biggest practices celebrate at AJ100 awards

    14 June 2018

    The UK’s biggest architecture practices came out in force yesterday evening to celebrate the winners of the annual AJ100 awards at a ceremony held at the Tower of London

  • Awards aj100 20183

    Hawkins\Brown’s Here East named AJ100 Building of the Year

    14 June 2018

    Head judge Rob Wilson  explains why the ‘bold, brave and transformational’ Here East scooped top prize at the 2018 AJ100 Awards

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs