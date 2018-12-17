13.12.18: Looking back / looking forward

The final AJ of the year looks back at the past 12 months and forward to the year ahead. We review 2018’s key architectural events and trends and preview the stories set to dominate the new year. We also pick out the people to watch in 2019 and highlight eight key buildings set to complete. And to make sure you’ve been paying attention, there’s a Christmas quiz on the events that shook the architectural world in 2018 and a chance to play spot the building. PLUS a building study of Karakusevic Carson and Henley Halebrown’s revamped Kings Crescent Estate, which won the AJ Architecture Awards Editor’s Choice prize.