Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

13.12.18: Looking back / looking forward

17 December, 2018

The final AJ of the year looks back at the past 12 months and forward to the year ahead. We review 2018’s key architectural events and trends and preview the stories set to dominate the new year. We also pick out the people to watch in 2019 and highlight eight key buildings set to complete. And to make sure you’ve been paying attention, there’s a Christmas quiz on the events that shook the architectural world in 2018 and a chance to play spot the building. PLUS a building study of Karakusevic Carson and Henley Halebrown’s revamped Kings Crescent Estate, which won the AJ Architecture Awards Editor’s Choice prize.

000 cvr web ajw 181213

000 cvr web ajw 181213

Tags

You might also like...

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs