Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

13.09.18: Retrofit

12 September, 2018

The latest AJ features the winners of our 2018 Retrofit Awards, a celebration of creative repurposing covering 13 different building categories; as well as a full building study of the overall winner: Ian Ritchie Architects’ Susie Sainsbury Theatre and Angela Burgess Recital Hall for the Royal Academy of Music in London; and a study of a possible future contender: Featherstone Young’s Tŷ Pawb retrofit arts building in Wrexham. PLUS Obituaries of British Library architect MJ Long and innovative architectural educator Florian Beigel; and the AJ reveals just how much the RIBA pays its president – a role many believed was unsalaried.

000 cvr webbo ajw 180830

000 cvr webbo ajw 180830

Subscriber?

To view this issue, please log in and select ‘My AJ’ on the menu bar. Click ‘Digital editions’ to read your AJ.

Want to buy this issue? 

You can buy a copy of the issue by clicking here – or become an AJ subscriber and read it online right now! 

000 sprds webbo ajw 180830

000 sprds webbo ajw 180830

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

  • 000 cvr webbo ajw 180830

    13.09.18: Retrofit

    13 September 2018

    The latest AJ features the winners of our  2018   Retrofit Awards , a celebration of creative repurposing covering 13 different building categories; as well as a full building study of the overall winner,  Ian Ritchie Architects ’ Susie Sainsbury Theatre and Angela Burgess Recital Hall for the Royal Academy of Music in London; and a study of a possible future contender,  Featherstone Young ’s Tŷ Pawb arts building in Wrexham. PLUS Obituaries of British Library architect  MJ Long  and innovative architectural educator  Florian Beigel ; and the AJ reveals just how much the RIBA pays its president – a role many believed was unsalaried.

  • Ianritchie royalacademymusic recitalhall 01 (c) adam scott index

    AJ Retrofit Awards 2018 winners revealed

    11 September 2018

    Ian Ritchie Architects’ reworking of the Royal Academy of Music has been named AJ Retrofit of the Year 2018

  • Fobert architects kettle's yard cambridge ©hufton+crow 001 crop

    AJ Retrofit Awards finalists 2018: Cultural and listed buildings

    10 July 2018

    The AJ can reveal the penultimate set of finalists vying for this year’s AJ Retrofit Awards. Today: Cultural and listed buildings

  • Royal academy of mus 2689 adam scott pressimage 2

    RIBA names 61 London regional award winners with two ‘best buildings’

    16 May 2018

    The AJ can reveal all 61 of the schemes to have won this year’s RIBA London regional awards including the two projects handed the region’s best building title

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.