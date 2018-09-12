13.09.18: Retrofit

The latest AJ features the winners of our 2018 Retrofit Awards, a celebration of creative repurposing covering 13 different building categories; as well as a full building study of the overall winner: Ian Ritchie Architects’ Susie Sainsbury Theatre and Angela Burgess Recital Hall for the Royal Academy of Music in London; and a study of a possible future contender: Featherstone Young’s Tŷ Pawb retrofit arts building in Wrexham. PLUS Obituaries of British Library architect MJ Long and innovative architectural educator Florian Beigel; and the AJ reveals just how much the RIBA pays its president – a role many believed was unsalaried.
