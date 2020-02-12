13.02.20: Bristol

The AJ goes west, featuring interviews with five Bristol practices – Cryer & Coe, Emmett Russell, Smith Maloney, Connolly Wellingham and 3|10 Studio – focusing on a key infill or retrofit scheme each is working on; as well as a building study of Barefoot Architects’ Cor-ten Courtyard House in the city. PLUS Pitman Tozer Architects completes the first new homes for Peabody’s regeneration of Thamesmead; the second phase of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry gets underway; and the case for circular public sector procurement – one of the AJ RetroFirst campaign’s key demands.

