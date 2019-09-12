12.09.19: RetroFirst

In this special retrofit issue we launch our new RetroFirst campaign championing reuse in the built environment. We also announce the winners of the AJ Retrofit Awards 2019 covering 18 different categories; as well as building studies of two retrofit projects: Orms’ conversion of council offices into a hotel in Camden, north London; and Flower Michelin Architects’ Shingle House renovation and extension of a seaside home on Scotland’s west coast. PLUS We chart the tumultuous progress of the David Adjaye and Ron Arad’s Holocaust Memorial; and reveal the winning designs for Croydon’s Fair Fields public space.
000 cvr web ajw 190912
Subscriber?
To view this issue, log in and select ‘My AJ’ on the menu bar. Click ‘Digital editions’ to read your AJ.
Want to buy this issue?
You can buy a copy of the issue by clicking here – or become an AJ subscriber and read it right now!
000 cvr spread ajw 190912