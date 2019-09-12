12.09.19: RetroFirst

In this special retrofit issue we launch our new RetroFirst campaign championing reuse in the built environment. We also announce the winners of the AJ Retrofit Awards 2019 covering 18 different categories; as well as building studies of two retrofit projects: Orms’ conversion of council offices into a hotel in Camden, north London; and Flower Michelin Architects’ Shingle House renovation and extension of a seaside home on Scotland’s west coast. PLUS We chart the tumultuous progress of the David Adjaye and Ron Arad’s Holocaust Memorial; and reveal the winning designs for Croydon’s Fair Fields public space.

Click on cover below to read