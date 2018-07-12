Unsupported browser

12.07.18: Homes

12 July, 2018

The latest AJ focuses on homes, with building studies of Tonkin Liu’s RIBA National Award-winning Old Shed New House in North Yorkshire; Mole Architects’ Fijal House in Cambridgeshire; and a house in Hollybrook Grove, Dublin, by David Leech Architects. We also look at why so few Country House Clause projects win planning approval. PLUS a Yorkshire parliament concept wins the top architecture prize at the RA Summer Exhibition; How could fire have broken out at the Mac for the second time?; The full list of projects shortlisted for this year’s AJ Retrofit Awards; and the AJ/Crown Estate Future Retail Destinations charrette.

